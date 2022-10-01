It was a huge weekend for new hip-hop arrivals, and listeners are still taking in their first impressions of albums from names like Boldy James and Nicholas Craven, Drakeo The Ruler, Prodigy, and BIG30.

Yet another rap star to feed his fans this weekend is Rome Streetz, who made his Griselda debut with KISS THE RING – a 17-track record complete with features from Conway, Stove God Cooks, Benny the Butcher, Armani Caesar, Boldy James, and Westside Gunn, who curated the final project.

“KISS THE RING is Rome Streetz on steroids,” the recording artist revealed in a press release. “This album is my deepest thoughts, feelings and experiences. This is the culmination of all of my hard work and the times people said I couldn’t get lit making this type of music.”

“Fast forward, I blew past them all and now they gotta KISS THE RING.”

Stream the brand new album below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop music updates.

KISS THE RING Tracklist:

1. Big Steppa

2. Heart On Froze

3. In Too Deep

4. Soulja Boy (feat. Conway)

5. Tyson Beckford

6. Destiny Child

7. Blow 4 Blow (feat. Stove God Cooks & Benny the Butcher)

8. Ugly Balenciaga’s

9. 1000 Ecstasy

10. Armed & Dangerous (feat. Armani Caesar)

11. Cry Champagne

12. Non Factor (feat. Westside Gunn)

13. Long Story Short

14. Serving (feat. Boldy James)

15. Reversible

16. Fashion Rebel

17. Kiss the Ring