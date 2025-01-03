21 Savage Appears To Diss Kendrick Lamar On Lil Baby's New Album

21 savage
Dec 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper 21 Savage watches a game between the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis via Imagn Images Kendrick Lamar performs Oct. 13, 2023, on the American Express stage during Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park. © Dave Creaney/For Austin American-Statesman. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kai Cenat thinks 21 had a little something to say.

In 2024, Kendrick Lamar was the top dog, and he figures to be so for quite a long time. Its hard to refute that as he went on to dominate the charts and slay a giant while doing so. With his upcoming Grand National Tour on the horizon and hopes of a deluxe to GNX, 2025 should be another fascinating year for the kid from Compton. However, it seems 21 Savage has some choice words for Kendrick, potentially warning him going into the rest of the year. It all goes down on Lil Baby's brand-new album WHAM (Who Hard As Me), which arrived to streaming earlier today.

21 Savage finds himself on track 13, "Outfit," with his apparent diss to Kendrick popping up about halfway through his verse. "Brought Drac' with me and it know kung fu / If I hit him in the jaw, then he gon' sue." The "Drac'" could just be him referring to pistol that he mentions so often in his songs. But of course, there's always a possibility that it's a double entendre and that he's referring to his close ties with Drake. Then of course you have the words "kung fu," one of Kendrick's many nicknames and "sue" could be 21 bringing up the UMG petitions. However, with the martial art of kung fu including kicks, there's a chance he's mentioning how the "Drac'" has some kick when you shoot it.

Fans Are Yawning At 21 Savage's "Diss" At Kendrick Lamar

It will interesting to see if this becomes the start of another high-profile beef. But even if he didn't, 21 did well at getting fans to have a knee-jerk reaction. Kai Cenat thinks that there could be something to these bars; however, most fans couldn't disagree more. "That is not no f***ing diss at Kendrick. It’s just a f***ing bar." They continue, "and if it is a diss it’s so f***ing sneak you can’t even tell foh. Engagement farming mf get ya d*ck wet."

We agree in part that this seems to be a bit of stretch by some. If it turns out to not be a shot, this wouldn't be the first time 21's words were misjudged. When Drake dropped of his 100 GB worth of files, he included a song called "It's Up." There, Savage said, "No rap cap come out my mouth, made a couple songs, think he hot now / Hit his a** up, he think he Pac now, broad daylight, he got shot down." Some thought this was another shot at Kendrick, but 21's manager shut that speculation down with DJ Akademiks.

