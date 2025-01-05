Lil Baby & 21 Savage Include Alleged Kendrick Lamar Shots On "Outfit" Off Of "WHAM"

This track caused quite a stir.

Lil Baby just dropped his new album WHAM, and unsurprisingly, there are a lot of highlights on it that have his core fanbase energized right now. It even crossed over into some more narratives around hip-hop, namely Young Thug's first post-prison verse on the Future-assisted "Dum, Dumb, And Dumber." But that's not the only standout collab, as the Atlanta rapper also enlisted 21 Savage for the dark, hard-hitting, and grimy "Outfit."

As far as Lil Baby and 21 Savage's lyrical performances on here, it's what you've come to expect from both ATL MCs. There are smooth flows on here and cold deliveries, and even if it's not the most exciting display in the world, they display a lot of confidence and a well-paired juxtaposition with the dense bass, eerily atmospheric pads, and sharp snares. However, the real reason why some fans bumped "Outfit" in particular is due to some alleged subliminals from 21 in Kendrick Lamar's direction. It's very possible that this is just a reach, as his manager denied K.Dot disses in the past.

Regardless, there's still plenty of quality on "Outfit" to praise, as Lil Baby and 21 Savage's chemistry is tried and true at this point. It also fits in nicely with the wider sonic pallet of WHAM, which is a bit more ominous and gritty than some of Baby's past work. With a deluxe and a whole other album from him coming soon in 2025, hopefully we get a wider variety of this type of trap and find even more examples of solid hits.

Lil Baby & 21 Savage's "Outfit"