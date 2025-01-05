Lil Baby & 21 Savage Include Alleged Kendrick Lamar Shots On "Outfit" Off Of "WHAM"

BYGabriel Bras Nevares107 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Baby 21 Savage Outfit StreamLil Baby 21 Savage Outfit Stream
This track caused quite a stir.

Lil Baby just dropped his new album WHAM, and unsurprisingly, there are a lot of highlights on it that have his core fanbase energized right now. It even crossed over into some more narratives around hip-hop, namely Young Thug's first post-prison verse on the Future-assisted "Dum, Dumb, And Dumber." But that's not the only standout collab, as the Atlanta rapper also enlisted 21 Savage for the dark, hard-hitting, and grimy "Outfit."

As far as Lil Baby and 21 Savage's lyrical performances on here, it's what you've come to expect from both ATL MCs. There are smooth flows on here and cold deliveries, and even if it's not the most exciting display in the world, they display a lot of confidence and a well-paired juxtaposition with the dense bass, eerily atmospheric pads, and sharp snares. However, the real reason why some fans bumped "Outfit" in particular is due to some alleged subliminals from 21 in Kendrick Lamar's direction. It's very possible that this is just a reach, as his manager denied K.Dot disses in the past.

Regardless, there's still plenty of quality on "Outfit" to praise, as Lil Baby and 21 Savage's chemistry is tried and true at this point. It also fits in nicely with the wider sonic pallet of WHAM, which is a bit more ominous and gritty than some of Baby's past work. With a deluxe and a whole other album from him coming soon in 2025, hopefully we get a wider variety of this type of trap and find even more examples of solid hits.

Read More: Lil Baby Set To Release Deluxe For "WHAM" A Lot Sooner Than You Think

Lil Baby & 21 Savage's "Outfit"

Quotable Lyrics
She a rachet-a** b***h, put her on Zeus,
I'm a player, I'll run through the whole crew,
Brought Drac' with me and it know kung fu,
If I hit him in the jaw, then he gon' sue

Read More: Lil Baby Lights Up The Atlanta Sky With Promo Drones For New Album "WHAM"

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...