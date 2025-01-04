Lil Baby Lights Up The Atlanta Sky With Promo Drones For New Album "WHAM"

Lil Baby is committed to dominating the first quarter of 2025, as he wasted no time in dropping his new album WHAM and kicking off his post-release rollout. Moreover, his latest strategy to do so involved a creative and pleasant new campaign that lit up the Atlanta sky. Various remote-controlled drone lights soared up high and formed various designs related to the new project, including spelling out its title in various forms and even recreating the icy cover art. It might not be the most exciting or unique rollout move in the world, especially when stacked up against the competition, but it's always nice to see some regional love.
However, some of that love also has to fight off the hate, as Lil Baby's new album WHAM proved to be quite divisive among his fanbase. Some continue to declare that he fell off the map, whereas others heralded this as a solid comeback moment that puts him back on track as a "new" gen leader. No matter where you fall on that debate, there's a deluxe on the way, so we will soon have more tracks to sway our opinion on the matter.
Read More: Young Thug Clarifies Controversial Lyrics On His First Post-Jail Song, Lil Baby & Future's "Dum, Dumb, And Dumber"
Lil Baby's WHAM Drone Promo
What's more is that we have even more Lil Baby music to look forward to in 2025, which is part of the reason why this rollout could become so dominant and persistent. He told Lil Yachty on the rap and psych-pop artist's A Safe Place podcast that he will drop another album, Dominique, sometime in February. Even though this could still change in the future, it seems like we will have a lot of material to parse that serves as mainstream hip-hop's first big event of the year.
We'll see whether or not Dominique is even better than WHAM or its upcoming deluxe in due time. Meanwhile, through new music videos and moves like this drone show, Lil Baby will continue to keep his run fresh in our minds and lead rap music into a hopefully killer 2025. Regardless of whether or not you're a fan, recent years' conversations around the genre have made us appreciate such a splash so early into these 12 months.