Lil Baby Lights Up The Atlanta Sky With Promo Drones For New Album "WHAM"

Baby is prepping his run in both big and small ways.

Lil Baby is committed to dominating the first quarter of 2025, as he wasted no time in dropping his new album WHAM and kicking off his post-release rollout. Moreover, his latest strategy to do so involved a creative and pleasant new campaign that lit up the Atlanta sky. Various remote-controlled drone lights soared up high and formed various designs related to the new project, including spelling out its title in various forms and even recreating the icy cover art. It might not be the most exciting or unique rollout move in the world, especially when stacked up against the competition, but it's always nice to see some regional love.

However, some of that love also has to fight off the hate, as Lil Baby's new album WHAM proved to be quite divisive among his fanbase. Some continue to declare that he fell off the map, whereas others heralded this as a solid comeback moment that puts him back on track as a "new" gen leader. No matter where you fall on that debate, there's a deluxe on the way, so we will soon have more tracks to sway our opinion on the matter.

Lil Baby's WHAM Drone Promo

What's more is that we have even more Lil Baby music to look forward to in 2025, which is part of the reason why this rollout could become so dominant and persistent. He told Lil Yachty on the rap and psych-pop artist's A Safe Place podcast that he will drop another album, Dominique, sometime in February. Even though this could still change in the future, it seems like we will have a lot of material to parse that serves as mainstream hip-hop's first big event of the year.