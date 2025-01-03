Lil Baby Gets Confrontational In Brash Visual For "F U 2x"

Lil Baby is the first mainstream rapper to drop an album in 2025. Despite that, it's very important a release for him overall. It's hopefully going to set the tone for how he's going to remembered this year, but potentially going forward. If you haven't been following the lead-up until the release of WHAM (Who Hard As Me) today, listeners have been skeptical, to say the least. For most, Lil Baby's music has not hit the same as it did when he dropped My Turn back in 2020. The reception on a lot of his recent singles and features have also been lukewarm at best, so this project had to deliver. So far, a majority are leaning in the mid to poor rating, with a decent number of listeners praising it. But the noise really doesn't seem to be affecting the Atlanta mainstay too much.
He revealed that he was going to drop two albums this year. The second will supposedly be named Dominique, a bit of a self-titled and potentially more personal release. That possible contrast could make sense with WHAM being a very obvious flex-heavy and in-your-face sort of album. A deluxe is also coming next Tuesday (according to the artist) so Baby is really looking to reassert his status after some quiet and disappointing years in the eyes of many. A track from WHAM that captures that type of dominant energy is "F U 2x," one of the potential hits off the record. He decided to deliver an accompanying music video to go along with it and it further cements what Baby's goal was for the track and LP at large. It's a simple and confrontational black and white visual with flashy shots and imagery. Check it out below.