Lil Baby Set To Release Deluxe For "Wham" A Lot Sooner Than You Think

Listeners aren't a fan of this, however.

Lil Baby is attempting to set the tone for hip-hop in 2025 by coming out swinging with tons of new music. Today, the Georgia hitmaker left off his new studio album WHAM (Who Hard As Me) with features from Young Thug, Future, Travis Scott, 21 Savage and more. It's his first solo record since 2022's It's Only Me, which didn't get the love that previous Baby tapes have gotten. Since then, fans and haters alike have been letting him hear it online. The pressure has been looming over him for sure and right now, it's not looking too hot. Most of the reception on social media has been negative, with a smaller number of folks showing it love.

Most of the people feel that the features performed better instead of Lil Baby. Obviously, that's not a good look, and you have to wonder what he can do going forward to alleviate that. Well, in the rapper's eyes, he' going to supplement the existing 15-song tracklist with more cuts. For those who are messing with the record, they won't have to wait long for him to deliver. One fan in this Instagram post from Baby below is so pleased with the project that he had to ask this burning question.

Lil Baby Is Not Wasting Any Time Giving Fans New Material

"Deluxe when ?? 😂 damn album so good I think we need deluxe already @lilbaby," the zealous fan wrote. Lil Baby would wind up replying, surely making this person's dream come true. "Deluxe Tuesday," he replied. This is the second time today that he's confirmed this, doing so earlier in an Instagram Story exchange with Young Thug. "Chill bra the deluxe coming Tuesday it's on thereeeee," he said in regard to speculation surrounding a second collab for WHAM.

However, this is not sparking too much excitement for some. "Same week deluxe s*** for the sales push is embarrassing," one X user pens. "Ngl he can keep it," another echoes. Outside of this potential Thug track, there really isn't any word on how many will find their way onto it. Lil Baby did release several singles ahead of the LP, including "Touchdown," "5AM," "Crazy," and more, so there's a chance some of those make the cut.