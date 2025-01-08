Lil Baby Says Young Thug Wants In On Joint Mixtape With Future

Lil Baby has more new music on the way.

Lil Baby fans are likely to get more new material than they know what to do with in 2025. Last week, he unleashed his eagerly anticipated fourth studio album, WHAM. It boasts features from 21 Savage, GloRilla, and more. Of course, it also includes a song featuring both Future and Young Thug, "Dum, Dumb, and Dumber." The deluxe edition of the project became available on the Motown Records website earlier this week, and it's expected to hit DSPs on Friday (January 10).

In December, Lil Baby joined Lil Yachty on his A Safe Place Podcast, where he confirmed that he'd be dropping a second album this year. The album, titled Dominique, is slated for release in February. "Now I'm gonna drop a WHAM album and a Dominique album," he explained at the time. "Completely different album." Now, Lil Baby is working on yet another project, this time with the help of Future.

Lil Baby Teases What's To Come

Today, Spotify's RapCaviar unveiled a new episode of their Day In The Life series with Lil Baby, during which he shared the big news. "Me and Future was working on a joint tape,” he revealed. “Now, Slime came home… you know he ain’t goin’ for that, he like ‘sh*t.’ It’s actually Thug idea. When he was in jail, he was like, ‘Call Pluto, I want y’all to do a tape together.'” While it's unclear when exactly fans can expect the album, or whether or not Young Thug will be involved, it's got them more eager than ever to hear what's to come.