Future Confirms He Has A New Project On The Way

2024 was a busy year for Future. In March, he teamed up with Metro Boomin to unleashed their eagerly anticipated collaborative album, We Don't Trust You. The project boasts features from Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Rick Ross, The Weeknd, and more. Of course, Kendrick Lamar also hopped on their track "Like That," kicking off an explosive feud with Drake that would dominate headlines for months to come. In April, they joined forces once again on We Still Don't Trust You. It has a simialrly stacked list of guest appearances from ASAP Rocky, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Baby, and even J Cole.

As if this wasn't enough new music for his supporters to enjoy, the Atlanta rapper delivered his seventeenth mixtape Mixtape Pluto in September. Now, it looks like he's gearing up for yet another release. Earlier today, he took to Instagram to make the exciting yet vague announcement, leaving fans eager to hear what's to come. "New Tape OTW," he wrote simply.

Read More: Future Has Fans Questioning His Relationship Status With New Post

Future Teases More New Music

He didn't provide his followers with any more details than that, leaving them to speculate. This isn't the first they've heard of an upcoming Future project, however. Earlier this month, Wheezy took to his Instagram Story to tease a follow-up to Future's 2017 mixtape with Young Thug, Super Slimey. His post featured a neon Super Slimey 2 sign, and while it didn't confirm anything, it certainly got fans excited.