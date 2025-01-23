Future Has Fans Questioning His Relationship Status With New Post

Has Pluto turned the page?

Future is the toxic king of hip hop. Drake has been criticized for his lyrical treatment of women and his prolonged bachelor lifestyle, but people love it when Future does it. The rapper has built his persona on it. Just look at his last few album titles: I Never Liked You, We Don't Trust You, We Still Don't Trust You. It is working for Pluto this far into his career. Which is why fans were so perplexed by the rapper's IG post on January 22. Future posted an album cover-worthy photo of himself with a caption that suggested his toxic days were behind him.

The photo sees Future Hendrixx stepping outside of a car in a white coat. A pink cell phone is on the street next to him. This isn't a coincidence. This is the whole point of the post, in fact. "I told her," the rapper wrote. "I'm Throwing away my h** phone." The rapper is drawing a line in the sand, it seems. He told his fans that he's no longer going to be living the bachelor lifestyle. He even tossed the phone with all his contacts away. A major development in the Pluto story arc. Fans flocked to the comment section to express their shock, confusion, and excitement for what comes next.

Future Has Ditched His "H** Phone" For 2025

Future has been vocal about his desire to find the right women. He discussed the notion of marriage as far back as 2022. "I feel like I can have both," he said, alluding to both personal happiness and success. "When the time’s right, it’ll happen. It ain’t nothing that I’m really chasing. But I do dream of it, and I do want it." The rapper admitted that he has struggled in the past due to the fact that he has prioritized his music career. "I really dedicated my entire life to my fans," he admitted. "I dedicated my entire life to my music. Everything that I love, everything that I got, I put it in music. The outcome is yet to be determined, still to this day."

Regardless of whether Future has found the one or not, the rapper doesn't intend to slow down. He has already been linked to an upcoming collab tape with Lil Baby. "Me and Future were also going to drop a project, but it was Thug's idea," Baby told Complex. "The whole time while he's locked up, I'm talking to him and trying to talk about the trial. He's like 'You need to lock in with Pluto, y'all need to drop an album. Do that for me.'" We can't wait to see which version of Pluto we get.

