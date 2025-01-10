Lil Baby & Future Drop A Worthy Contender For Their Best Collab Yet With "99"

Which track do you prefer?

We have seen glimpses of this version he's promising for this future release on songs and spot singles. However, a full listening experience could be what Lil Baby needs to win over some detractors and skeptics. For now, though, everyone should take some time to enjoy the highlights from WHAM and its new deluxe . There are some solid highs, with "99" being one of them. This bonus track is one of four to make the extended version and it contains another Future feature. It's Baby and Pluto's shortest collab to date, but this one's leaving a bit of an impression on us. It's even got us giving it strong consideration for their best joint effort yet. The beat isn't overdone, and their flows are perhaps the most consistent we've heard compared to past collabs. We'll let you decide for yourself though, so check it out below.

Lil Baby does not have too many folks agreeing with his move to drop a deluxe to his week-old album WHAM . But the Atlanta rapper has a busy year ahead as he has a more personal follow-up in the works with Dominique. In speaking about these two different eras, Baby said, "WHAM is more me on some young n**** s*** — fast cars, girls, jewelry, money. You know, the turnt lifestyle. And Dominique is more the serious me, more personal. That’s a part of the new journey I’m on. I hate the word vulnerable, but I’m gonna be more open to my fans and my audience."

