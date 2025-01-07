Lil Baby Might Quiet Some Haters Thanks To His Strong First Week Sales Projections For "Wham"

Syndication: The Tennessean
Lil Baby performs at the Bridgestone Arena Saturday night, Sept. 9, 2023. © Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
And Lil Baby is supposedly not done releasing music this year either.

Lil Baby made his return after some quiet years following the release of his third studio album, It's Only Me. The project did very well among his core fan base, raking in over 213,000 album equivalent sales in its debut. However, most critics couldn't give it the same praise with its bloated tracklist being its biggest downfall. Following that, the response to his features, and loosies since that project have been middling at best. Then, when he announced his fourth LP, WHAM (Who Hard As Me), a lot of folks were making it known that Lil Baby better pull through.

Well, at least in the case of his die-hard supporters, it's looking like he's done so again. According to HipHopDX and Hip Hop All Day, the Georgia hitmaker is projected to move around 115,000 to 125,000 units in week one. Because of this, Lil Baby has a real shot at taking the top spot on the Billboard Hot 200 chart next Tuesday. His main competition will be Puerto Rican phenom Bad Bunny and his album, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.

How Does Lil Baby's Wham Stack Up To His Other Albums?

It is worth mentioning that Lil Baby's deluxe of WHAM will not count towards the final figure. If he does pull through and take the number one slot on the Hot 200, it will be his fourth consecutive project to reach that mark. The initial release was 15 tracks long and featured acts such as Travis Scott, Young Thug, Future, GloRilla, and more.

The deluxe made landfall on Motown's website as a digital deluxe with four extra cuts. There's "Idol," Running This S***," "My Shawty," and "99" featuring another guest performance from Future. It's available for $4.99 USD. This is also supposedly not the end of the road for Lil Baby though this year in terms of new music. He is claiming that he will be be dropping Dominique hopefully as soon as next month. Baby has said that "Dominique is more the serious me, more personal. That’s a part of the new journey I’m on. I hate the word vulnerable, but I’m gonna be more open to my fans and my audience."

