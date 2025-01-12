Lil Baby Cinches Another Career Victory With Official First Week Sales For New Album "WHAM"

Congrats to the Atlanta MC!

Lil Baby can add another point on his board of chart-topping success and commercial accomplishments, as we have the official reported first week sales for his new album WHAM. According to HITS Daily Double, the project sold 144K equivalent units in its first week, securing another No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 albums chart and marking his fourth record to top the list. Thanks to a surge in pure sales from what the report indicates, this celebratory moment comes after the release of a deluxe version that should boost the LP some more in the coming weeks, which should be interesting.

You may know that Lil Baby and Bad Bunny were in a tight race for the first No. 1 album of 2025, the latter of which sold 118K units in its first week. DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS came out around midday local time on a Sunday, and both artists should feel very proud about their work and how it's resonated with their core audiences. They also have plenty of time and momentum to find even more chart success this year, as they have big plans to give their records more care, promotion, excitement, and opportunities for fan connection.

Lil Baby At A Cavs-Heat Game

Dec 8, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Lil Baby walks court-side during the second half between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

In Lil Baby's case, he has a whole other new album ready for later in 2025 titled Dominique, and with WHAM's precedent in mind, it could very well go No. 1, too. We wonder whether or not this will mark a different sound and approach when compared to previous releases or if it's just simply more of what die-hards already appreciated about this recent LP. Either way, we're sure that hits will emerge from it and it will cause another big splash.