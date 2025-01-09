Lil Baby's "My Turn" Named Top Rap Album Of The Century By Billboard, Sparking Debate Online

Birthday Bash Concert After Party Hosted by Lil Baby
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 7: Rapper Lil Baby attends Lil Baby Birthday Bash Concert After Party at The Dome Atlanta on December 7, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Billboard has shared a ranking of the biggest albums of the century.

Lil Baby's 2020 album, My Turn, landed at No. 8 on Billboard's new list of the "Top Billboard 200 Albums of the 21st Century," sparking huge debate online. The ranking positions it as the highest rap project on the list, following behind albums by Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, and more artists. As for how Billboard determined its rankings for the list, the publication explains on its website: "Billboard’s Top Billboard 200 Albums of the 21st Century chart reflects performance on weekly Billboard 200 charts dated Jan. 1, 2000, through Dec. 28, 2024. (Titles released prior to mid-1999 are excluded.)"

Fans on social media have been in an uproar about the ranking. "No exaggeration but this one of the worst ranking selections I’ve seen a long time. The same century that gave us Kanye, Lil Wayne, Drake, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and so on. Yet they select Lil Baby ‘My Turn’ as the biggest rap album of that century? Whoever chose that has minimal Hip Hop knowledge," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another argued: "Kanye and Jay Z didn’t make the list. We say it a lot but this really might be worse list ever put together Beyoncé didn’t make it either."

Lil Baby Performs During Rolling Loud In Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 15: Lil Baby performs during the 2024 Rolling Loud festival at Hard Rock Stadium on December 15, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

Baby dropped My Turn in February 2020 as his second studio album. It debuted atop the US Billboard 200, earning 197,000 album-equivalent units, and included features from Gunna, 42 Dugg, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Moneybagg Yo, and Young Thug. The album has since been certified quadruple platinum.

Lil Baby Lands On Billboard's Top Albums List

More recently, Baby dropped his fourth album, Wham, to more mixed reviews from fans. Check out Billboard's full list of the top albums of the century below.

