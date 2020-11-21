My Turn
- MusicWhat Is Lil Baby’s Best-Selling Album?Lil Baby's highest-selling album recently reached 4x platinum status. By Axl Banks
- MusicLil Baby Reveals Feature Price And Speaks On Fake Crew LoveA verse from the ATL icon will cost you a lot more than in his "My Turn" days, and his entourage has changed as well.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Baby Samples Drake & Jay-Z's "Pound Cake" For New Song SnippetLil Baby is preparing to dominate the summer. By Aron A.
- MusicLil Baby's "My Turn" Album Breaks 55-Year Old Billboard RecordLil Baby's "My Turn" album is now the longest sitting album in the top 10 of Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.By Brianna Lawson
- NumbersLil Baby's "My Turn" Hits 4x Platinum On 2-Year AnniversaryIt's been two years since Lil Baby released his sophomore album, "My Turn." By Aron A.
- MusicLil Baby Wins AOTY For "My Turn" At 2021 IHeartRadio AwardsThe album was recognized at the popular music award as the Hip-Hop Album of the Year. By Madusa S.
- NumbersLil Baby Goes Triple Platinum On AnniversaryOn the same day it celebrates its first anniversary, Lil Baby's "My Turn" album secures its third platinum plaque. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersLil Baby's "My Turn" & Roddy Ricch's "The Box" Were Top Album & Song Of 2020According to MRC Data, the most popular album and song of the year were Lil Baby's "My Turn" and Roddy Ricch's "The Box", respectively.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersLil Baby's "My Turn" Made $19 Million During The PandemicLil Baby's "My Turn" album grosses $19 million amidst a global pandemic, reinforcing the idea that this might be his most profitable year yet.By Bhaven Moorthy
- MusicLil Baby Reveals His Booking PriceLil Baby might have lost a whole lot this year but he'll make it back quickly once he's back on the road again.By Aron A.
- MusicQC's P Disses GRAMMY Awards For Lil Baby's AOTY SnubLil Baby was snubbed in the Best Rap Album and Album Of The Year categories.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersPop Smoke's "Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon" Hits New Sales MilestonePop Smoke's posthumous album continues to be a massive hit amongst fans.By Alexander Cole