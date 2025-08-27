Lil Baby's second studio album, My Turn, has landed at No. 1 on Billboard's list of the "Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums of the 21st Century." In doing so, it beat out a surprising top 10 that included Juice WRLD's Goodbye & Good Riddance, J. Cole's 2014 Forest Hills Drive, The Weeknd's The Highlights, Kendrick Lamar's DAMN, Pop Smoke's Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, Post Malone's Hollywood’s Bleeding, SZA's SOS, Drake's Take Care, and Kendrick Lamar's good kid, m.A.A.d city. Publishing the ranking, Billboard explained that the selections "reflect performance on weekly charts dated Jan. 1, 2000, through Dec. 28, 2024."

Lil Baby dropped My Turn back in February 2020 with a deluxe version following it that May. The album features collaborations with Gunna, 42 Dugg, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug, and Rylo Rodriguez. The single, "The Bigger Picture," helped Baby land two nominations at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

After noting that three supporting singles from My Turn cracked the top 10 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and that the album as a whole spent six weeks at No. 1, Billboard further explained: "Steady streaming sums provided a cushion for the album, which persisted for weeks, then months, in the top 10. By March 2022, My Turn broke the record as the album with the most weeks in the chart’s top 10, with its 85th frame in the tier. That October, it became the first album to register 100 weeks in the top 10 since the list started in 1965. It may be a long wait before another album gets its turn in such a spotlight."

Lil Baby "The Leak$"

In other news, Lil Baby released announced that his next project will be titled, The Leak$, and it's reportedly dropping quite soon. He explained the concept for the album during an interview with PlaqueBoyMax, earlier this month.