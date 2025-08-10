Lil Baby recently linked up with PlaqueBoyMax for a stream alongside Veeze and a few others, making beats and chopping it up about a lot of topics. Specifically, Baby talked a little bit about his upcoming album The Leak$, which is coming out very soon.

With teased features from Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Veeze, LUCKI, and more, fans are very excited about what this new project will hold. But according to the Atlanta MC and HipHopNMore, 2025 might just turn out to be one of – if not his most – prolific year yet, since he's dropping another record right after The Leak$.

"Definitely, project dropping soon," Lil Baby told PlaqueBoyMax, per Lil Baby Snippets on Twitter. "I really just took, like, a couple of songs that I already got leaked and just created a whole album around it. Most of the leaks don't be, like, the real versions of s**t anyway. But, like, people already got it, so we just go with the leaks. I'm actually dropping two albums, though. I'm dropping another album, like, four weeks after that, something like that. 'Cause I wasn't planning on dropping this one."

Lil Baby New Album

Of course, this energized the fanbase, as there's another Baby LP that he previously teased and announced. However, over the past few months, we haven't gotten many updates on it until this The Leak$ reveal.

We're talking about Lil Baby's Dominique, which he spoke on amid the rollout for his WHAM album at the top of the year. This will reportedly take on a more introspective and mellow direction compared to his first 2025 album. As for how it compares to The Leak$, we'll have to see when they come out.

Or rather, if they come out. Baby did not confirm that Dominique is this next album that he talked about. But fans still came to that conclusion based on previous remarks.