Lil Baby Throws Carnival-Themed 1st Back-To-School Event By His The Jones Project Non-Profit

Lil Baby 5th Annual Back-To-School Fest 2025
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 26: Rapper Lil Baby attends Lil Baby 5th Annual Back-To-School Fest 2025 on July 26, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Lil Baby is on the WHAM World Tour in support of his latest album, featuring Young Thug, Future, and Travis Scott.

Lil Baby kept it all the way real for his hometown this past weekend, pulling up in Atlanta to host his fifth annual Back to School Fest—this time under his newly launched nonprofit, The Jones Project

The Grammy-winning rapper brought the energy back to West End Production Park, not far from the block he grew up on, delivering a full-on community experience that was bigger and more focused than ever.

Thousands of Atlanta kids and their families turned out to get right before the school year kicks off. The fest had all the essentials—free sneakers, Fanatics drip, school uniforms, backpacks, and on-site haircuts and braiding to keep everybody fresh. Lil Baby made sure the young ones weren’t just prepped for the classroom—they were walking in with confidence.

The whole event carried a sports carnival vibe, complete with educational pop-up stations and interactive locker room setups. It was a blend of fun and learning, proving that school prep doesn’t have to be boring.

Lil Baby’s The Jones Project Back-To-School

With more than 4,000 people in attendance, the festival put The Jones Project’s mission front and center—uplifting families and creating long-term impact in Atlanta’s West End. Lil Baby had his own kids with him for the day, making it a family affair. Atlanta City Councilmembers Andrea Boone, Michael J. Bonds, Marci Overstreet, and Eshe Collins showed love in person too, backing the movement.

Lil Baby’s dedication to the city goes way deeper than a few donations. With The Jones Project, he's locking in to create lasting change—reaching past the headlines to invest in real infrastructure for communities that need it most.

Food was on point too, with Zaxby’s, Slim & Husky’s Pizza, and Snoop Dogg’s Dr. Bombay Ice Cream holding it down. Event partners like J. McAllister Events, The Jessie Rose Project, The Athlete’s Foot, and F.I.L.A. all chipped in to keep the vibes strong.

Lil Baby’s giving back in major ways, showing it’s not just about hits on the charts—it’s about giving the next generation a head start.

