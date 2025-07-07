Lil Baby has been quite busy in 2025, whether that's a world tour or the release of his new album WHAM at the top of the year. But he's got another project called Dominique in the tank, and thanks to a new snippet caught by yours truly on Twitter, we might have gotten a taste of his ethereal direction for it.

The new teased song and music video is called "Try To Love," and the visuals feature the Atlanta MC on a gorgeous vacation with peers and fans. There's a lot of heavy autotune in both the vocal sample and his own delivery, and the trap percussion on here is nothing to write home about. However, the cloudy and tranquil sonic pallet on here is in sharp contrast to the grittier or more dramatic offerings on WHAM.

As such, we hope this new project will hold more surprises than mainstays when it comes to a Baby release, whether that's in the overall direction or any guests and collaborators that appear. We will see if "Try To Love" comes out soon or if we still have a while to go before a rollout officially commences.

Lil Baby Leaks

Still, some skeptical fans and haters continue to make the process of promotion and fan connection more complex. Lil Baby recently complained about leaks, and many folks online did not express much sympathy. Some of them are longtime fans, others are longtime detractors, but all of them underestimate his talent.

It's a sad thing to see for one of the brightest and most successful hip-hop stars of the past seven years or so. But all of that can change with a hot new album that returns to form. So, all in all, a lot of pressure will hopefully make a diamond out of "Try To Love" and other cuts.