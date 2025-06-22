Lil Baby Gets No Sympathy Online For Complaining About Leaks

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Lil Baby performs on the Coachella Stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 22, 2022. Coachella Friday Week Two 39. © Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Lil Baby has another album to drop in 2025, so he obviously wants "Dominique" to stay as much in the vault as possible until release.

Lil Baby is one of those artists who sadly has a wave of online hate to deal with these days, something that many musicians cycle through. While he still has plenty of support, acclaim, and success, not every online interaction is going to show that.

The Atlanta rapper learned that the hard way when he took to Twitter on Saturday (June 21) to complain about people spoiling the fun of a new release. "Damn yall just gone keep leaking my songs !!" he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. In a screenshot below caught by FearBuck on the social media platform, you can see that the replies were not very sympathetic.

"ur good bro nobody is paying attention to ur leaks," one user wrote. Ever since It's Only Me, it seems like Lil Baby has had some critical pushback. Not everyone adored his music beforehand, but it felt particularly vitriolic in the past few years despite his solid material in that timeframe.

After all, Lil Baby already dropped a 2025 album, and he's got another one on the way. We don't have a solid release date for it yet, but it should be out at some point this year.

Lil Baby Concert

No matter when Lil Baby drops Dominique, he's already done a lot to solidify 2025 as a comeback year for him. Long-awaited reunions with the likes of Quavo, Young Thug, Future, and more gave us big moments to talk about in the year's first half. Even if some fans aren't on board yet, we can only hope that pressure makes a diamond out of this upcoming album.

Lil Baby's also on his WHAM tour, which is probably the best in-person way to block out the Internet hate. He's only focusing on the people who are truly invested in his next work, something we can't blame him for.

Given the high-throttle energy behind various WHAM cuts, some fans expect Dominique to present something more reflective. Only Wham knows his actual vision, and we just hope he executes it to the fullest. The haters will hate regardless, so newcomers are the key to further development.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
