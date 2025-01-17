Lil Baby Reveals His Shocking Thoughts On His Widely Panned 2022 Album "It's Only Me"

During a conversation with Complex for their cover story, Lil Baby revealed his surprising reflective thoughts on his 2022 album, It's Only Me. If you don't recall, while the album performed very well commercially, a lot of fans didn't like it, and made their disdain for the project very clear on social media. A lot of die-hards and casual listeners alike might've assumed that, no matter how panned a record becomes, its artist still feels proud of it at the end of the day... Or at least, the commercial success helps them forget about it. But for the Atlanta MC, it seems like this wasn't the case at all.

"I didn’t even want to put It’s Only Me out at the time, because I wasn’t ready," Lil Baby confessed to the publication, indicating that he felt label pressure and put out something he didn't feel passionate about as a result. "I wasn’t in [the right] headspace. Those were songs I was just making, but it was nothing that I really loved, and nothing I even really liked." Of course, it still became his third platinum album and No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 albums chart, but he clearly cares about more important things.

Lil Baby At An NBA Game

Mar 1, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; American rapper and singer Lil Baby on the sideline as the Boston Celtics take on the Dallas Mavericks in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Fortunately for Lil Baby, he feels much more proud about his recently released comeback album WHAM and its upcoming follow-up, Dominique. Even though some haters will always hate, his hardcore supporters feel much more satisfied with this shorter and more distinct batch of tracks this time around. As for the next project on the way, Baby told Lil Yachty on his A Safe Place podcast that it will represent a more vulnerable side of him that aims for more emotional resonance.