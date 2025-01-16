Lil Baby Breaks Silence On Kai Cenat's "WHAM" Criticisms

Lil Baby has found lots of success with his new album, WHAM. It debuted at number one on Billboard 200, and solidified him as one of the most consistent rappers going today. It was not universally loved by fans, though. The initial reaction to WHAM was mixed, with many claiming it was one of Lil Baby's worst albums to date. Notable hip hop tastemakers like DJ Akademiks and Kai Cenat even criticized the album during streams. The rapper addressed these criticisms during a recent Complex interview.

Lil Baby confirmed that is aware of Kai Cenat's WHAM review. The streamer gave the album a 6/10 and felt it was an overall disappointing effort. Baby dismissed Cenat's comments, however, claiming that he merely makes content for younger listeners. "I saw little clips of it," the rapper told the outlet. "People like Kai Cenat, I feel like they're younger. The streamers and people who do reviews, that's just their opinion. They know nothing about music for real."

Lil Baby Claims Cenat Didn't Understand His Music

Lil Baby went on to assert that people should not base their opinions on what others think. He urged the fans to listen to music themselves and determine whether they like it. "I never go and watch somebody else's review of an album," the rapper stated. "I'm going to listen to the album and form my own opinion." Lil Baby also posited that listeners like Kai Cenat don't have the life experience or frame of reference to understand what he's rapping about on WHAM. "They won’t really understand how I'm coming," he said. "You have to be a little older to really get it."