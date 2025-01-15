Lil Baby’s New THCa Strain Reaches Impressive Milestone Weeks After Launch

The year is off to a good start for Lil Baby.

It goes without saying that it's been a big month for Lil Baby. A couple of weeks back, he kicked off the year with the release of his eagerly anticipated new album, WHAM. So far, the project has been generally well received, surpassing expectations with impressive first-week sales numbers and securing his fourth No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Just a few days later, he unleashed the extended version of the project, delivering even more hard-hitting bars as well as an additional guest appearance from Future.

Dropping new music isn't all he's been up to lately, however. Recently, he launched his very own THCa strain, also called WHAM. The strain, sold by Lil Baby's The Holding Company, has already proven to be a huge success. Despite launching just 15 days ago, it's already brought in a staggering $30.4 million. Reportedly, there were 327.2K orders, which is no small feat considering how new the product is.

Lil Baby's WHAM Strain Brings In Over $30M In Less Than A Month

As expected, Instagram users have mixed reactions to the exciting news. While some are glad to see the artist finding success in his non-musical endeavors, others are skeptical. "If you're gonna lie at least make it believable. Sh*t don't even make sense," one critic claims. "Lil baby is out selling the whole west coast in 2025," a supporter writes.

This isn't the first criticism Lil Baby has received recently either. Following the release of his new album, DJ Akademiks revealed what he thinks is missing during a livestream, making his thoughts crystal clear. "This Lil Baby album didn't sound sonically well," he said. "It didn't sound like he's back. It sounded like a man without a country, a man trying to make things happen. And, I'll go into a qualitative review if you guys want me to, but it wasn't a good album."

[Via]

