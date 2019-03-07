company
- Pop CultureDiddy's Plan To Launch Largest Black-Owned Cannabis Company Falls ThroughDiddy's plan to launch the largest Black-owned cannabis company in the world has fallen through.By Cole Blake
- MusicKanye West Shuts Down Construction Company Amid Financial StruggleNow his $57 million Malibu home sits unfinished and abandoned.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFrank Ocean Launches Independent Luxury Company “Homer”Frank is finally launching his fashion project with a collection of fine jewelry.By Kevin Goddard
- Pop CultureDJ Khaled To Launch CBD Brand In 2021DJ Khaled is launching a CBD brand in 2021.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner Goes After Company For Their "Stormi Couture" TrademarkKylie Jenner has taken legal action against Business Moves Consulting company for attempting to profit off her daughter's name by trademarking "Stormi Couture."By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureGwyneth Paltrow Sells Out Goop Candle That Supposedly Smells Like VaginaGwyneth is at it again. By Noah C
- MusicMeek Mill Calls Out Companies For Exploiting Aspiring Artists With "Slave Deals"Meek wants to expose these kinds of practices in the new year.By Lynn S.
- FoodChipotle Hiring Nurses To Check If Employees Are Really Sick Or Just HungoverDo you think this policy will catch on at other companies?By Arielle London
- SongsJohn Tucker Releases Smooth Single "Company"John Tucker shares his second single.By Milca P.
- BeefTyga's Ex-Promoter Continues To Drag His Name Over "Breach Of Contract"A rep for Z Entertainment has pegged Tyga, a "quasi-famous rapper."By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentWill & Jada Pinkett Smith Introduce New Multimedia Company, Westbrook IncThe Smith's are making more business moves. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentRay J Launches Cannabis Company, Offering "Ray Jay's"He's onto something. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyMGM Estimates Having To Pay "Las Vegas Shooting Victims" Up To $800 MillionMGM has little choice but to accept some level of responsibility for the tragic Las Vegas Shooting of 2017.By Devin Ch
- Music"Woodstock 50" Sues Main Investor Over Accusations Of Sabotage & ThieveryIs Woodstock 50 going to pick itself up off the floor?By Devin Ch
- MusicPost Malone Launches Cannabis Company Dubbed ShaboinkPost Malone's coming through with some cannabis offerings. By Chantilly Post
- TechApple Unveils New AirPods Complete With Siri & Wireless ChargingThe 2nd generation of Apple AirPods have been unleashed.By Devin Ch
- LifeKimora Lee Simmons Announces Relaunch Of Baby Phat Coming This SpringEarly 2000s streetwear is making a comeback. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyDonald Trump Introduces Apple CEO Tim Cook As "Tim Apple"In the mind of Donald Trump, a surname is really just ad space for rent.By Devin Ch