Lil Baby Catches Heat For Allegedly Fabricating His New Weed Strain's Staggering Revenue

Lil Baby found incredible success with his new "WHAM" weed strain, generating $30 million for his Holding Company brand in 15 days... Right? Well, that news came under a bit of fire online, as people pointed to various skepticisms, inconsistencies, and possible indications that the rapper and his affiliated marketing brands are allegedly exaggerating the numbers a bit. DJ Akademiks reposted The Holding Company's claims about the strain's revenue after 327,000 orders, and in the comments section of the post down below, various fans posited their theories as to why they think this is all cap. One of them is the font used for the Shopify graphic in question, skepticism over the amount of weed they would need to sell for these numbers, and general doubts about these numbers.

Of course, we doubt that Lil Baby cares too much about this speculation, if it's even valid or correct in the first place. Whether it's $30 million or not, he's still probably making a lot of money from this venture, not to mention the commercial success of WHAM, the album. Despite fans' criticisms, it topped the charts for the fourth time in the Atlanta spitter's career and its deluxe version continues to carry on that weight.

Lil Baby's Revenue From New Weed Strain Is Causing Skepticism

Elsewhere, Lil Baby is also focusing on other rollouts and albums from his hip-hop peers, even those that fans trust the least. For example, he recently spoke to Complex about his involvement in I AM MUSIC – the mythical Playboi Carti album fans have waited on for four years now – and spoke on his praise for his fellow lyricist and the mutual respect between them. "Carti is my man," Baby shared. "I’ve known Carti for a long time. I always knew him, but we just never really did music because most of the people who I’ve known for a while, it don't be weird making music, but I don't be pressed if they don’t be pressed."