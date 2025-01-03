Kai Cenat Has A Hard Time Reviewing The New Lil Baby Album

Kai Cenat was one of many Lil Baby fans who stayed up to listen to his long-awaited new album WHAM, and by the end of the project, he had some thoughts to share. "I ain't gon' lie, bro, out of ten?" he remarked when asked about what he would rate the LP. "First listen? I'ma have to go with 6.5, bruh. Like, at absolute peak type s**t, I can see, like, a seven. But too much, being too nice, I think it's a 6.5. I'ma keep it a whole stack. Probably like a six. Oh, my God, I don't know, I don't know. 'Now you just hating.' I don't think I'm hating, bro. And them features was really good."

Moreover, it seems like Kai Cenat was conflicted about how to score Lil Baby's WHAM, especially with the context of another album being on the way. It's tough to score immediately after a first listen, and we're sure that the album will grow and evolve into a more solidified opinion and position. After all, some of people's favorite projects these days did not hit that way for them immediately.

Kai Cenat Reviews Lil Baby's WHAM

Regardless of how Kai Cenat would assess the quality of WHAM overall, he's correct in pointing to impressive features on the album. "Dum, Dumb, And Dumber" is probably the biggest example of that thanks to Future and the first official Young Thug verse since his release from jail. It's a slower flow than we're used to hearing from Thugger, but it eventually finds a nice pocket that he skates with. Pluto does his thing to a similar degree as well, starting off by following Thug's lead and keeping the momentum of the track as active as he can.

Maybe you agree with Kai Cenat's assessment of WHAM, or you think that Lil Baby kicked off the year on either the best or most boring note possible. Either way, the "Streets Colder" MC has more on the way and plenty of time for this project to burrow itself into your ears, so we'll see how its public reception and fan acclaim evolves over time.

