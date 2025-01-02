Lil Baby Previews "WHAM" Album From The Block With "Streets Colder"

Lil Baby goes back to the streets to preview new album.

Lil Baby's WHAM drops on Friday. The Atlanta rap star returns the music to the West End for a preview with From The Block. Performing "Streets Colder," a new song from the upcoming album, Baby grabs a lot of cash as he steps up to the mic. Behind the Balenciaga sunglasses, he details his family issues. As the world moves around him, he raps, "Brodie damn near lost his marbles, takin' Percs, I helped him shake back / Cuz told me he ain't never gettin' no job, he rockin' face tat' / In my hood a cousin caught two homicides, I really hate that."

"Streets Colder" is Lil Baby's fourth new song. To announce the album, Baby released previous tracks "Insecurities, " "5AM," and "Touchdown." The new music received mixed reactions from the rapper's fan base. Baby's From The Block performance has fans confident that the rap star has returned to greatness. "Who tf said WHAM fell off?" commented an Instagram user on the performance's post. Another user commented: "Everything good when it’s good till it’s not, [cold face emoji] bar I felt that in my soul."

Lil Baby Brings WHAM To The West End To Show The "Streets Colder"

In conversation with Lil Yachty, Baby revealed that WHAM was created while working on Dominique. Dominique is Lil Baby's second album of 2025. “I still put some of the songs I was gonna use for Dominique on WHAM ’cause I know my fanbase really want to hear them certain songs," he says. "WHAM is more me on some young n***a shit — fast cars, girls, jewelry, money. You know, the turnt lifestyle. And Dominique is more the serious me, more personal. That’s a part of the new journey I’m on. I hate the word vulnerable, but I’m gonna be more open to my fans and my audience.”