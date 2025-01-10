Lil Baby Drops More Aggressive Bars On "WHAM" (Extended Version)

The rapper has lots in the stash.

Lil Baby has lots of music stored up for 2025. The rapper has vowed to flood the streets with music this year, and he has made good on his promise so far. Lil Baby dropped WHAM during the first week of the year. Now, he's back with a deluxe. WHAM (Extended Version) features four new songs, and all of them are up there with the best songs on the album. Lil Baby handles most of the bars himself, but he does tap his frequent collaborator, Future, for an additional guest feature.

The first 15 songs on WHAM are identical to the standard version. The four bonus tracks, however, see the rapper double down on the energy and aggression of what came before. "99" is a standout cut that sees Lil Baby and Future trade bars over a hard-knocking beat. "Idol" and "My Shawty" are showcases for Lil Baby's rapidly improving pen. It's "Running My Sh*t," however, that takes the cake. The song is a Baby classic from the jump. He rattles off several quotable bars, the most notable of which appear to be aimed at Gunna. "I don't care what he did, he a rat still (F*ck him)," Lil Baby spits. "And I said what I said, don't at me (Yeah)." We can't wait to hear the next Baby album, but we're more than happy with what we have here.

Lil Baby Treats Fans To Four Additional Album Cuts

WHAM (Extended Version) tracklist:

  1. Listen Up
  2. Dum, Dumb and Dumber (featuring Young Thug & Future)
  3. F U 2x
  4. I Promise
  5. Redbone (featuring GloRilla)
  6. By Myself (featuring Rod Wave & Kylo Rodriguez)
  7. Due 4A Win
  8. Stiff Gang
  9. So Sorry
  10. Stuff (featuring Travis Scott)
  11. Say Twin
  12. Free Promo
  13. Outfit (featuring 21 Savage)
  14. Drugs Talkin
  15. Streets Colder
  16. 99 (featuring Future)
  17. Idol
  18. Running This Sh*t
  19. My Shawty

