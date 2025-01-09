Joe Budden Admits He Wanted Drake On Lil Baby's New Album, "Wham"

Joe Budden is surprised he hasn't heard more hip-hop features from Drake lately.

Joe Budden and his podcast co-hosts discussed Lil Baby's polarizing new album, Wham, this week, suggesting that the project was missing a collaboration with Drake. The conversation began with the crew mostly agreeing that Baby should've found a way to get Drake on the tracklist. Eventually, Budden noted that he hadn't heard Drake on any hip-hop features since the beef with Kendrick Lamar kicked off, early last year. He did work with Camila Cabello and Gordo in 2024.

As for the album as a whole, Budden went against the grain, admitting that he liked Wham. As for the backlash to the project, he said: "I think there was a period where anytime you heard his voice, it was absolute insanity, it was lava." He went on to admit that the music got a bit redundant by the end of the tracklist, but highlighted 21 Savage, Young Thug, and more.

Lil Baby Performs During Grammy Awards

Feb 5, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Lil Baby performs as part of a tribute to 50 years of Hip Hop during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY via Imagn Images

Fans on social have been having mixed replies to Budden's take on Drake. "Lil Baby chose a side, Drake has to collab less with rappers from the US, bunch of snakes," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another argued: "Now n*****z want Drake to save Atlanta rapper's albums but just the other day I thought he ran to Atlanta when he need a check balance lol. Which is it?"

Joe Budden Weighs In On Lil Baby's Latest Album

Baby and Drake have collaborated numerous times over the years, including on "Yes Indeed," "Never Recover," and more. Check out Joe Budden's full stance on Drake and Lil Baby below.