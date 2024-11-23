Joe Budden Says He'd Never Forgive Future If He Was Drake

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - October 18, 2016
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 18: Joe Budden at SiriusXM Studios on October 18, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)
Joe Budden has weighed in on Drake and Future's relationship.

Joe Budden discussed Drake's relationship with Future during the latest episode of his podcast, admitting that if he were in the Toronto rapper's shoes, he'd never forgive Future for siding with Kendrick Lamar and Metro Boomin in their recent feud with him. Budden explained that while he'd love to hear more collaborations between the two, he's fine with them never repairing their relationship.

"I'm not gonna lie to y'all. If I'm Drake, it's up for life. Forever and ever and ever. I'm never working with none of you. I don't think that's gonna happen," Budden said of Drake and Future. From there, he agreed that's he's cool with the two never working together because they've already made enough great music. "As a selfish fan, I'm cool either way," he said.

Drake Brings Future On Stage In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Drake and Future perform onstage during the Final Stop of 'Aubrey & The Three Amigos Tour' at State Farm Arena on November 18, 2018, in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Future and Metro Boomin famously hosted Kendrick Lamar's initial verse on "Like That," earlier this year, which set off the viral beef with Drake. On the track, he viciously targeted both Drake and J. Cole. In the ensuing months, Drake and Lamar traded numerous diss tracks, which ended in most fans declaring Lamar the victor. More recently, Young Thug used his platform on social media to advocate for the two to make amends and get back in the studio. Future reshared the post on X (formerly Twitter).

Joe Budden Speaks On Drake & Future

The Joe Budden Podcast discussion comes after Kendrick Lamar dropped his new album, GNX, on Friday afternoon. He references the beef with Drake at several points on the project. It comes ahead of his headlining set at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. Check out Joe Budden's full thoughts on Drake and Future below.

