Joe Budden Goes Scorched Earth On Drake In The Most Joe Budden Way Possible

Joe Budden went off on Drake on the latest episode of his podcast, accusing him of making enemies in the music industry for 15 years behind the scenes. The rant comes after Drake's feud with Kendrick Lamar reached another level on Monday, as he took legal action against Universal Music Group.
After one of his co-hosts prefaced Drake's current situation as being the first time he's battled adversity in his career, Budden set the record straight in his eyes. "Or, he's a selfish, lying, manipulative, sack of sh*t who has made enemies for 15 years and now, we're here at the f*cking boiling point," he remarked. "You've been behind the scenes being the biggest sack of sh*t you can possibly be. I'm not here to f*cking play games with you n****s. N****s know what it is out there. That's it. And, he's f*cking white, and he's Jewish. And, he had too much dip on his chip. You have been behind the scenes hitting n****s baby moms, sending money to n****s baby moms. You been back and sending messages to this n****s wife, talking sh*t about f*cking, 'Aye, but this n****s mom died. Aye all that's cool but where my beat at n***a. I don't give a f*ck that your mom died.' This n****s been a sack of sh*t behind the scenes and because he got fans and had Lucian, everybody just gets to turn a blind eye. The blind eye days are done."
Drake Performs During "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert"
From there Budden asked his co-hosts when the last time Drake dropped a single "with legs." He argued it's been since the release of 2018's "God's Plan." Expanding on Drake's alleged reputation, Budden claimed that the situation is beyond hip-hop beef and tech billionaires hate him now. He concluded by bringing up several artists including Rick Ross, Meek Mill, and T.I., suggesting that they're all at the "back end" of their careers and Drake's trying too hard to avoid getting there.
Joe Budden Goes Off On Drake
Budden's rant comes after Drake filed multiple petitions against Universal Music Group, accusing the company of artificially boosting the success of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" as well as defamation. Check out Joe Budden's full rant about Drake below.
