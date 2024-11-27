Joe Budden Goes Scorched Earth On Drake In The Most Joe Budden Way Possible

After one of his co-hosts prefaced Drake's current situation as being the first time he's battled adversity in his career, Budden set the record straight in his eyes. "Or, he's a selfish, lying, manipulative, sack of sh*t who has made enemies for 15 years and now, we're here at the f*cking boiling point," he remarked. "You've been behind the scenes being the biggest sack of sh*t you can possibly be. I'm not here to f*cking play games with you n****s. N****s know what it is out there. That's it. And, he's f*cking white, and he's Jewish. And, he had too much dip on his chip. You have been behind the scenes hitting n****s baby moms, sending money to n****s baby moms. You been back and sending messages to this n****s wife, talking sh*t about f*cking, 'Aye, but this n****s mom died. Aye all that's cool but where my beat at n***a. I don't give a f*ck that your mom died.' This n****s been a sack of sh*t behind the scenes and because he got fans and had Lucian, everybody just gets to turn a blind eye. The blind eye days are done."