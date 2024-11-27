Joe Budden Implies Drake Told Metro Boomin To Get Over The Death Of His Mother

Fans now think Metro Boomin had good reason to be upset with Drake.

Joe Budden went on a fiery tirade about Drake being a "selfish, lying, manipulative, sack of sh*t who has made enemies for 15 years" during the latest episode of his podcast. In doing so, he made reference to a producer whose mother died, sparking theorizes that he was revealing the reason for Metro Boomin to be upset with Drake.

After continuing to insult the Toronto rapper, Budden said: "You have been behind the scenes hitting n****s baby moms, sending money to n****s baby moms. You been back and sending messages to this n****s wife, talking sh*t about f*cking, 'Aye, but this n****s mom died. Aye all that's cool but where my beat at n***a. I don't give a f*ck that your mom died.' This n****s been a sack of sh*t behind the scenes and because he got fans and had Lucian, everybody just gets to turn a blind eye. The blind eye days are done."

Metro Boomin Performs With Future On The "We Trust You Tour"

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 8: Future and Metro Boomin perform onstage during Future & Metro Boomin We Trust You Tour on August 8, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Budden's remark about offending a producer whose mother died appears to be a reference to Metro Boomin, who helped launch Kendrick Lamar's feud with Drake by releasing his fiery verse on "Like That." Fans have been taking Metro's side in the situation on social media in response. "'IDC that n***a mom died..send my beat' if that's metro beef with drake that's valid. Drake deserved that sh*t. That's some cold sh*t bruh," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Nah if he really said that to metro I get why he went and got Kendrick."

