Shannon Sharpe Roasts Kai Cenat After His Yeezy Red October’s Fall Apart In The Middle Of Their Interview

Sharpe even accused Kai of wearing fake Yeezy's.

Kai Cenat’s Red October's became the unexpected star of his recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast. During the interview, Cenat’s exclusive Yeezys began to crumble before their very eyes. At first, Sharpe was ready to let the moment slide, but once Kai brought it up, Sharpe couldn’t resist roasting him. The Hall of Famer hilariously joked that Cenat’s kicks weren’t real Yeezys, dubbing them “Peezy’s.” Cenat immediately refuted the claim, playfully defending his sneakers as authentic, turning the situation into a laugh-out-loud moment.

The Yeezy Red Octobers, released in 2014, is legendary among sneakerheads, but time hasn’t been kind to many pairs. As Kai’s Yeezys started falling apart, Sharpe leaned into the moment with his signature wit. He joked about their authenticity, sparking a hilarious back-and-forth that had both of them laughing. Cenat wasn’t about to let Sharpe’s “Peezy’s” comment slide, firing back with his own quips in a way only Kai could. The banter was pure comedy gold, and fans couldn’t get enough of their playful chemistry.

Kai Cenat's Broken Yeezy's

This viral moment is exactly why Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast is such a hit. Sharpe’s ability to mix serious conversations with lighthearted humor keeps listeners hooked. And with a guest like Kai Cenat, the laughs were guaranteed. The clip of the “Peezy’s” exchange blew up online, with fans loving the dynamic between the two. Reactions flooded social media, with some agreeing the shoes could be fake. Kai’s reaction, paired with Sharpe’s sharp humor, turned a sneaker disaster into entertainment gold.

Kai Cenat continues to prove why he’s one of the most entertaining figures online. Whether it’s his hilarious streams or unexpected podcast moments like this one, he knows how to keep fans engaged. This Yeezy debacle was more than just a funny moment—it showcased the authenticity and humor both Sharpe and Cenat bring to the table. Even if the Yeezys couldn’t hold up, their chemistry did, creating a moment fans won’t forget anytime soon.