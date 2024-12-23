Shannon Sharpe Has A Sinister Warning For Kirk Herbstreit Following “First Take” Comments

Dec 9, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe looks on in the second half of the in season tournament championship final between the Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada via Imagn Images Kirk Herbstreit sits on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the College Football Playoff first round game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Tennessee Volunteers in Columbus on Dec. 21, 2024. © Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Both Sharpe and Stephen A. shared similar issue with ESPN's college football analyst, but the "Nightcap" host had a bit more anger in his bones.

Things are getting tense at ESPN right now, as First Take's Shannon Sharpe and College Gameday's Kirk Herbstreit are trading shots. The issue was actually started by his colleague and co-host, Stephen A. Smith. It all circulates around Ohio State University's head football coach Ryan Day, who some feel is on the hot seat despite a 66-10 record. Smith is one of them mostly due to the fact that Day has lost his last four meetings to their arch nemesis in Michigan. Additionally, the program's playoff success has been middling to some degree under Day.

Stephen A. feels that he should be fired, especially if he doesn't win the national championship this year. Now, let's fast forward to this past Saturday. With the game in hand for OSU against visiting Tennessee, Herbstreit takes the time to discuss the noise surrounding Ryan Day and his future. It's worth noting that Kirk played quarterback for the Buckeyes back in the late 80s to early 90s, so he has a good pulse on the fan base and the program. Overall, he feels that coach Day has done a marvelous job. However, his comments didn't stop there.

Shannon Sharpe Felt Kirk Herbstreit Did Something Shady With His Comments

"First Take tried to fire him [Ryan Day]. Let's see what they talk about on Monday." Now, let's jump to today, as the morning sports debate show is now back on air. Stephen A. addressed Kirk's critique first, and did so with a bit more grace and understanding. However, he made sure to make his point about Ryan Day very clear. "I say this in fun to both of them [Chris Fowler and Kirk] Stop. Stop it… ‘First Take gotta get him fired.’ That is not true. I did! Not First Take. That was me, Stephen A. Don’t misquote me. What I said was, ‘this man Ryan Day, if he doesn’t get a national championship, he should go. Even with a 66-10 record.’ I didn’t stutter one bit, I ain’t stuttering now."

As for Shannon, well, he was restrained, but not as playful. "I’m gonna be a good teammate. I’m gonna let it slide. Everybody’s at ESPN. Because had you not taken the route you’ve taken, I would’ve lit their a**es up. If we’re going to be on the same team, if we’re gonna work for the same network, don’t do that. Kirk, Chris Fowler, I promise you, if you ever mention any platform that I’m on again talking about ‘I wonder what they’re going to say as negativity,’ I promise you, ESPN ain’t got enough bosses to keep me off y’all for what I’m going to say… don’t play with me." Oof.

