Stephen A Smith Breaks Silence On Jay-Z Sexual Assault Allegations

Diddy comparisons were made.

Stephen A Smith has got takes. He gives takes for a living, in fact. Sports may be his forte, but the famous analyst has also weighed in on recent hip hop scandals. Smith has got lots to say about the likes of Diddy and Drake. Jay-Z has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor in a new lawsuit, so it only seems natural that the analyst weigh in on this matter as well. Stephen A Smith was critical of Diddy and Drake, however. In the case of Jay-Z, the media personality believes that foul play is involved.

Smith made it clear from the jump that he did not believe the allegations against Jay-Z. "I cannot believe for one second," he explained. "That he would ever be associated with an allegation like this." Stephen A Smith went on to address the inevitable criticisms that his stance would elicit from fans. He claimed that many would be frustrated by the fact that he was critical of Diddy's assault allegations, but not those for Jay-Z. The difference? Well, in Smith's case, it was familiarity. He claimed to have only spoken to Diddy a few times throughout his life. Jay-Z, meanwhile, is someone he's known for two and a half decades.

Stephen A Smith Vouched For Jay-Z's Character As A Friend

"I don't believe it," Stephen A Smith asserted. He admitted that he couldn't go much further in terms of a stance, since he was not present the night the alleged assault took place. Still, the analyst stated that he was not convinced by the allegations that have been put forth. Stephen A Smith claimed that he not only knew Jay-Z, but loved him. He also claimed that the rapper would not be "capable of such a thing" in his estimation. "That's love right there," he explained. "Because of what you know about a person. Based on your personal interactions."