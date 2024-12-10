Foxy Brown DMs DJ Akademiks As He Discusses Jay-Z's Allegations

DJ Akademiks claims Foxy Brown hit him up.

Foxy Brown reportedly messaged DJ Akademiks on social media while he was discussing the recent allegation against Jay-Z for a live stream. She apparently asked Akademiks to, "Miss me with the f*ckery." Jay has already denied the allegation, which stems from an amendment to a lawsuit previously filed against Diddy, earlier this year. In it, an anonymous woman accuses the Roc Nation founder of allegedly raping her at an afterparty for the 2000 MTV VMAs when she was just 13 years old.

"She DM'd me like 20 minutes ago. She says, 'Miss me with the f*ckery, Ak.' with the little heart, heart, hearts. I'm like, 'Oh my God. Foxy f*cks with me.' But I don't know what that means," Ak began. From there he advised her: "Now is the time to just be quiet. If you're speaking at all, it kind of says that maybe you got some sh*t. We all know and believe Foxy's just a real chick. She just not finna... But if you're not coming out to say, 'Yo, I love Jay. He's a great guy. He ain't do nothing.' It's gonna be taken as either you're being silenced or you're itching to tell us something."

Jay-Z Poses With Foxy Brown During 10th Anniversary Of "Reasonable Doubt" Celebration

Jay Z and Foxy Brown during Jay-Z Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of "Reasonable Doubt" - Inside at Rainbow Room in New York, United States. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic)

As the clip of Akademiks circulated on social media, fans complained about the way he's covered the recent allegation against Jay-Z. "I wish everyone will cancel AK he has literally tried to destroy every black celebrity like come on with the bs. If foxy said it’s nothing then that should be it," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. Another added: "I mean damn. She has said the same thing for years and people still run with narrative. Just like they run with 'Jay met Beyonce at 16.' Met? Yeah. Dating? Nah. But since they met at that age, they had to be dating according to 'people.'"

