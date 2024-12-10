Jay-Z Faces More Allegations Regarding Male & Female Minors From Tony Buzbee

Jay-Z's extortion lawsuit against Tony Buzbee shows that the lawyer claims to have more alleged victims.

Jay-Z and his attorney, Alex Spiro, have filed a massive extortion lawsuit against Tony Buzbee, who is representing a woman accusing him of allegedly raping her at an afterparty for the 2000 MTV VMAs when she was just 13 years old. In the lawsuit, Spiro claims that Buzbee accused his client of “multiple” assaults on both male and female children. He writes that the attorney “threatened to unleash entirely fabricated and malicious allegations of sexual assault—including multiple instances of rape of a minor, both male and female—against Plaintiff if he refuses to comply with their demands.”

From there, Spiro labels the stories “baseless accusations,” that amount to “nothing more than a weapon in a calculated plot to destroy Plaintiff’s high-profile reputation for profit, despite the complete absence of any factual basis for such claims.”

News broke that the anonymous woman Tony Buzbee is representing added Jay-Z's name to an amended lawsuit against Diddy on Sunday. Later that night, the Roc Nation mogul fired back with a denial statement on X (formerly Twitter), accusing Buzbee of extortion. “What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle,” his statement reads in part. “No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!”

