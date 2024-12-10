Jay-Z's Alleged Victim Isn't Against Filing A Criminal Complaint

Jay-Z's accuser isn't ruling anything out.

Jay-Z's alleged victim in a civil suit alleging rape is considering taking up a criminal complaint against the Roc Nation founder, according to her attorney, Tony Buzbee. "What happens next is up to my client," Buzbee told TMZ. "It’s her case and what she decides to do you will find out in due course." The "Jane Doe" has accused Jay of allegedly raping her at an afterparty for the 2000 MTV VMAs when she was just 13 years old. In New York State, there is no statute of limitations to file a first-degree felony rape complaint.

Addressing Jay-Z's recent fiery response to the lawsuit, Buzbee also told TMZ: "I typically don’t take advice from an alleged perp whose defense consists entirely of silly personal attacks." Buzbee's client made the allegation in an amendment to a previous lawsuit she filed against Diddy, earlier this year. Jay and Diddy have already denied the validity of the story.

Jay-Z Attends Super Bowl LVIII

As for the aforementioned response from Jay-Z, he wrote in a statement on X (formerly Twitter): “What he [Buzbee] had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!” He went on to express his condolences for actual victims of sexual assault.