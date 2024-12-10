Tony Buzbee Addresses Jay-Z's "Bogus & Laughable" Response To Allegations

The attorney representing Jay-Z's alleged victim is speaking out.

Attorney Tony Buzbee has addressed the statement Jay-Z put out in response to his client's lawsuit against the Roc Nation founder. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday night, he labeled the accusation that he's trying to blackmail him "bogus and laughable." Buzbee's anonymous client amended a previous lawsuit against Diddy to accuse Jay of allegedly raping her at an afterparty for the 2000 MTV VMAs when she was just 13 years old.

Buzbee began by noting that The New York Times had previously asked him for a statement on the matter. "No one has made any threats," Buzbee further said. "Jay Z’s assertions are bogus and laughable. Instead, our firm sent a standard demand letter seeking a mediation on behalf of a woman who alleges Jay-Z sexually assaulted her as a minor. The letter was vetted and approved by our client, whose preference was to attempt resolution short of filing a lawsuit. This approach is common in these types of cases. What you are seeing played out now is a coordinated and desperate effort to focus the public’s attention on me personally to avoid attention on the allegations being made by my clients. This effort has included harassing my family and colleagues and even offering former clients money to sue me—which is illegal."

Jay-Z Speaks With Diddy During NBA All-Star Game

Feb 17, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Recording artists Jay-Z (left) Sean. Combs shake hands before the 2013 NBA All-Star Game at the Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports © Brett Davis-Imagn Images

He continued: "When an alleged perpetrator behaves in this manner, wildly asserting that a basic demand letter is 'extortion,' and aggressively using the media to attack the opposing lawyer while at the same time ignoring the allegations being made by the alleged victim, it reminds me of a famous line from Shakespeare: 'The lady doth protest too much, methinks.' We intend to address all of these issues with the court in due course. Let me be clear: We will not be bullied or intimidated by these shenanigans. And our clients won’t be silenced."

Tony Buzbee Responds To Jay-Z