Jay-Z's Attorney Accuses Tony Buzbee Of Coercing Victim In Making False Allegations Against Diddy

BY Cole Blake
66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (LR) Honoree Jay-Z accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Jay-Z's attorney is going on the offensive.

Jay-Z's attorney, Alex Spiro, submitted a letter to Judge Analisa Torres on Tuesday morning, claiming to have spoken with a woman who attorney Tony Buzbee allegedly pressured into making false allegations in a lawsuit. He says the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, reached out to his law firm with the story. She claims to have previously gone to the Buzbee Law Firm for help with allegations of trafficking and abuse unrelated to both Diddy and Jay-Z. In response, representatives for the firm allegedly pressured her into roping in Diddy.

"After several outreaches, the woman again spoke with members of the Buzbee firm, who she felt were pressing her to make allegations of being drugged, held down, and physically assaulted—allegations that were not true," Spiro wrote. "When the woman declined to adopt the version of events proposed by members of the Buzbee firm, she was summarily dropped as a client. Though the woman provided her identity to Ms. [Mari] Henderson, she wishes to remain unnamed at this time for fear of retaliation by the Buzbee firm."

Jay-Z & Diddy Speak During Roc Nation's Brunch

LOS ANGELES. CALIFORNIA. JANUARY 25: Sean. Combs and Jay-Z during the 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020, in Los Angeles. California. (Photo by Kevin. Mazur/Getty. Images for Roc Nation)

In addition to the latest claim, Jay-Z previously accused Buzbee of trying to extort him. Buzbee addressed that accusation in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday night. "Jay Z’s assertions are bogus and laughable," he wrote. "Instead, our firm sent a standard demand letter seeking a mediation on behalf of a woman who alleges Jay-Z sexually assaulted her as a minor. The letter was vetted and approved by our client, whose preference was to attempt resolution short of filing a lawsuit. This approach is common in these types of cases. What you are seeing played out now is a coordinated and desperate effort to focus the public’s attention on me personally to avoid attention on the allegations being made by my clients. This effort has included harassing my family and colleagues and even offering former clients money to sue me—which is illegal."

Jay-Z's Lawyer Speaks Out On Tony Buzbee

That statement comes as a former client of Buzbee's filed a lawsuit against him over a recent personal injury case. Several celebrities have come to Jay-Z's defense in light of the allegation, including Meek Mill. Check out Alex Spiro's full letter to Judge Analisa Torres regarding the allegation against Jay-Z below.

