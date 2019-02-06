alex spiro
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion's Attorney "Exploring Legal Options" Against BloggersAccording to Alex Spiro, his legal team are looking into bloggers who purposefully shared misinformation about Tory Lanez's case.By Erika Marie
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion's Attorney Believes Kelsey Harris Was "Compromised"Kelsey testified she lied to prosecutors when she said she saw Tory shoot Megan. She also claimed she couldn't remember key details.By Erika Marie
- CrimeJay-Z Pushing For Release Of Inmate Serving 20-Years For WeedJay-Z's legal team is fighting for a "compassionate release" for a 55-year-old man serving a 20-year sentence for marijuana charges. By Aron A.
- MusicJay-Z's Lawyer Says Dame Dash Went Into Explosive Rant During Roc-A-Fella MeetingJay-Z's lawyer Alex Spiro reportedly fires back at Dame Dash's request to have him removed from the Roc-A-Fella legal dispute. By Aron A.
- CrimeRoc Nation Attorney Sues Mississippi Prison Health Care ProviderRoc Nation attorney Alex Spiro has filed a new lawsuit against the health care providers for inmates at Mississippi prisons.By Aron A.
- MusicSnoop Dogg Reacts To 6ix9ine Hiring New Lawyer: "Let That Rat Rot"Snoop Dogg still isn't down with Tekashi69.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJay-Z & 21 Savage's Lawyer Joins Tekashi 6ix9ine's Legal TeamAlex Spiro has officially joined Tekashi 6ix9ine's defense.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJay-Z Offers Legal Support To Family In $10 Million Suit Against Phoenix Police Dept.Shout out to Jay-Z for pulling his ace attorney Alex Spiro out of the bullpen.By Devin Ch
- SportsRobert Kraft's Lawyers Accused Of Lying In Court: ReportThe Robert Kraft prostitution case saga continues.By Alexander Cole
- MusicRihanna's Father Ronald Fenty Sued By Client For Shady Business DealsRihanna reportedly sued her father back in January for this very same reason.By Erika Marie
- Music21 Savage's Lawyer Is Confident The Rapper Won't Be DeportedAlex Spiro speaks on 21 Savage's release and the next step for the rapper's case.By Aron A.
- Music21 Savage's Mother Thanks Jay-Z, J. Cole, Cardi B & More After His Release21 Savage's mom writes a thank you message to everybody that helped spread the word.By Alex Zidel
- Music21 Savage's Lawyer Says Gun Found In Rapper's Vehicle Wasn't His21 Savage's attorney shoots down claims the rapper had a gun on him.By Aron A.
- MusicJay-Z's Roc Nation Hires Legal Help For 21 Savage Following ICE ArrestHOV shows his support for 21 Savage.By Aron A.