Jay-Z Lays Out Legal Defense Strategy In Alleged Rape Case

Jay-Z and his attorney have several reasons the case should be dismissed.

Jay-Z and his attorney, Alex Spiro, have outlined their case for a dismissal of an anonymous woman's allegation that the rapper allegedly raped her at an afterparty for the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards when she was just 13 years old. Presenting their argument to Judge Analisa Torres, Spiro claimed that the allegations don’t fall under the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act. The law was enacted in December 2000, months after the alleged assault in September 2000.

In a pre-trial letter obtained by AllHipHop, Spiro suggests that applying the law retroactively “would violate both state and federal due process protections.” Additionally, Spiro brings up jurisdiction, claiming that the law only applies within New York City, while the party took place at a residence outside city limits. Finally, Spiro says the case is barred under the state’s Child Victims Act (CVA), which only temporarily allowed expired claims of abuse to be filed before August 2021.

Alex Spiro Stands With NYC Mayor Eric Adams

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: New York City Mayor Eric Adams stands with his lawyer Alex Spiro (R) who delivered remarks to the press on September 26, 2024, in New York City. Adams is facing five offenses: conspiracy to commit wire fraud, federal program bribery, solicitation of a contribution by a foreign national, wire fraud, and bribery. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Jay-Z and Spiro have already come under fire from Judge Torres after requesting the court expedite the dismissal process. “Carter’s lawyer’s relentless filing of combative motions containing inflammatory language and ad hominem attacks is inappropriate, a waste of judicial resources, and a tactic unlikely to benefit his client,” Torres said, last week. “The Court will not fast-track the judicial process merely because counsel demands it.”