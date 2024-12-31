Jay-Z Lays Out Legal Defense Strategy In Alleged Rape Case

BYCole Blake416 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders
Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z walks on the field before the game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Jay-Z and his attorney have several reasons the case should be dismissed.

Jay-Z and his attorney, Alex Spiro, have outlined their case for a dismissal of an anonymous woman's allegation that the rapper allegedly raped her at an afterparty for the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards when she was just 13 years old. Presenting their argument to Judge Analisa Torres, Spiro claimed that the allegations don’t fall under the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act. The law was enacted in December 2000, months after the alleged assault in September 2000.

In a pre-trial letter obtained by AllHipHop, Spiro suggests that applying the law retroactively “would violate both state and federal due process protections.” Additionally, Spiro brings up jurisdiction, claiming that the law only applies within New York City, while the party took place at a residence outside city limits. Finally, Spiro says the case is barred under the state’s Child Victims Act (CVA), which only temporarily allowed expired claims of abuse to be filed before August 2021.

Read More: Jay-Z Has A New Reason He Wants His Alleged Rape Victim To Lose Anonymity

Alex Spiro Stands With NYC Mayor Eric Adams

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: New York City Mayor Eric Adams stands with his lawyer Alex Spiro (R) who delivered remarks to the press on September 26, 2024, in New York City. Adams is facing five offenses: conspiracy to commit wire fraud, federal program bribery, solicitation of a contribution by a foreign national, wire fraud, and bribery. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Jay-Z and Spiro have already come under fire from Judge Torres after requesting the court expedite the dismissal process. “Carter’s lawyer’s relentless filing of combative motions containing inflammatory language and ad hominem attacks is inappropriate, a waste of judicial resources, and a tactic unlikely to benefit his client,” Torres said, last week. “The Court will not fast-track the judicial process merely because counsel demands it.”

In addition to battling the case from Jane Doe, Jay-Z and Spiro have been directly at odds with her lawyer, Tony Buzbee, as well. In his denial of the allegation, Jay even accused Buzbee of attempting to blackmail him. “My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a ‘lawyer’ named Tony Buzbee,” Jay said in a statement. “What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!”

Read More: Jay-Z's Lawyer Distances The Rapper From Diddy Amid Rape Lawsuit Allegations

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...