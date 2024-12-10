Tony Buzbee Hit With New Lawsuit From Former Client As Jay-Z Case Mounts

The attorney representing Jay-Z's alleged victim is facing a new lawsuit of his own.

A former client of attorney Tony Buzbee has filed a lawsuit against him after hiring him as his lawyer for a personal injury case. As caught by TMZ, Matthew Ray Thompson Jr. was injured while working as a deckhand on a ship that collided with a barge in the Houston Ship Channel in July 2023. He hired Buzbee to represent him and says the lawsuit resulted in automatic payments from his employer while it was pending. However, the payments allegedly went directly to Buzbee's firm and the attorney allegedly held back more than 60% of the money he was owed.

The new lawsuit doesn't make reference to either Diddy or Jay-Z, as Buzbee has been making headlines in recent months for representing alleged victims of the hip-hop artists. Despite this, Thompson said: "Buzbee has become rich by milking settlements with threats of negative attention from people who rely on their public reputations for livelihood."

AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 16: (L-R) Defense Attorneys Tony Buzbee, and Dan Cogdell wait together ahead of former Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial at the Texas State Capitol on September 16, 2023, in Austin, Texas. The trial comes to a close today after a 10-day hearing over allegations that Paxton abused public office with false statements, bribery, and abusing public trust. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

As for the case against Jay-Z, one of Buzbee's clients has amended a previous lawsuit against Diddy to accuse the Roc Nation founder of allegedly raping her at an afterparty for the 2000 MTV VMAs when she was just 13 years old. As news of the filing broke, Jay quickly shot it down in a statement on social media. In doing so, he accused Buzbee of trying to extort him with a false allegation.

