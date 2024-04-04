GloRilla Clarifies Why She Blocked Kai Cenat: "People Don’t Understand I Play Too Much"

Remember when Kai Cenat blasted "Cha Cha Cha" by GloRilla and Fivio Foreign on live stream? Apparently that was all a ruse! The Memphis rapper recently cleared the air surrounding that viral moment a few months ago in a new interview with Shannon Sharpe. It was conducted on the former NFL star's hit podcast Club Shay Shay. The chat was a good get for the sports analyst, as GloRilla has a lot of exciting things happening in her career at the moment. But diving back into the Kai Cenat blocking situation, she explained the true intent behind it, according to AllHipHop.

When GloRilla spoke about it being all for show, she was not letting anyone's imaginations run wild while giving her response. She really seems to be telling the honest truth. "That was a whole joke. That wasn’t serious," she said. "People don’t understand I play too much, and I don’t understand that people don’t know me and don’t know I play too much."

GloRilla Says Blocking Kai "Was A Whole Joke"

Her close friends were well aware that blocking Kai Cenat was nothing to take seriously. However, Glo did not realize at the time that everyone else was going to be confused by it. Another viral moment from this episode was when Glo went into full fangirl mode over seeing LeBron James support "Yeah Glo!" "LeBron knew the words. I watch LeBron rap songs and not know the words for real. He knew 'Yeah Glo!'"

What are your thoughts on GloRilla saying that blocking Kai Cenat was a joke? Are you buying that they are cool with each other, why or why not? Do you think Glo has a healthy mindset when it comes to her wanting to prove people wrong? Are you excited for her upcoming mixtape, Ehhthang Ehhtang? What song are you most excited for?

