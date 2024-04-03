GloRilla Ecstatic About LeBron's Co-sign Of "Yeah Glo!" & Jokes About How He Only Knows Her Song's Lyrics

GloRilla continues to thrive in 2024 for a number of reasons. The Memphis rapper started off the year with a bang due to her single "Yeah Glo!" Its messages of self-affirmation are something that everyone can get down with. It has also proven to be quite the workout track. LeBron James was bumping it loud and proud during one of his famous and rigorous training sessions. The King is known for supporting rappers across the genre, regardless of how bad he is at remembering lyrics. Glo eventually caught wind of the Lakers superstar messing with the song and they would wind up meeting in person. LeBron and his support for GloRilla and "Yeah Glo!" was a topic brought up in conversation with Shannon Sharpe.

She was the most recent guest on his hit podcast Club Shay Shay and a clip from it is gaining some attention. GloRilla is also hip to the fact that James has a foggy memory when it comes lyrics, and she made quite a funny joke about it. "LeBron knew the words. I watch LeBron rap songs and not know the words for real. He knew 'Yeah Glo!'"

Read More: Doja Cat Album Leaks Aren't Phasing Singer, She Names Pitbull In Her Big 3 Rappers

GloRilla Couldn't Contain Her Excitement About LeBron Bumping "Yeah Glo!"

Later on in the chat, Glo also expressed how thankful she was for LeBron's support and how nice he was when they linked up. It meant so much to her, especially since her family is a big fan of the NBA. Furthermore, she went on to mention that Bron is her second favorite player ever behind the late Kobe Bryant. Life is going great for GloRilla as she is also going to be dropping her new mixtape, Ehhthang Ehhthang, this Friday, which features "Yeah Glo!" as its lead single.

What are your thoughts on GloRilla shouting out LeBron for bumping "Yeah Glo!"? Is this song still in your rotation? Are you excited for her upcoming mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang? Do you think she is going to have her best project when this drops on Friday? Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding GloRilla and LeBron James. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the worlds of music and sports.

Read More: LaVar Ball Deducts "Raggedy Shoes" & "Rooty-Toot Workouts" Are Why LaMelo & Lonzo Continue To Sustain Injuries