- MusicCardi B Says She Was “Just Kidding” When Revealing “Tiger Woods” Album TitleCardi B said she was just kidding about naming her album "Tiger Woods," but it could stick.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLloyd Banks Backtracks On Earlier Comments: "Was Just Joking!"Now we want an album announcement!By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Trolls Young Buck With Lil Nas X Photo: "Fresh Out The Barn"In 50 Cent's alternate universe, Lil Nas X and Young Buck are dropping a song on July 4.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung Thug Playfully Trashes Tyler, The Creator's New AlbumThe emoji tells the whole truth.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Teases 2020 Presidential Run: "No One Will Ever Dare Owe America Again"Fofty's campaign is clearly based on money.By Alex Zidel
- SportsDrake Wants To Drop A Freestyle Using Kawhi Leonard & Joel Embiid ArtThe now-iconic shot might be used for cover art.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Nas X Jokes About "Old Town Road" Remix With Drake, Cardi B, Tupac & MoreThanos, Stuart Little, Michael Jackson, and more are all featured on the new remix.By Alex Zidel
- MusicG Herbo Says He's Retiring From Rap Since Lil Uzi Vert Is BackG Herbo is giving up his spot for Lil Uzi Vert.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentMacaulay Culkin Makes Light Of Michael Jackson SituationMacaulay Culkin indulges in a bit of gallows humor. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicScHoolboy Q Horrified By A$AP Rocky's Latest Underwear CampaignScHoolboy Q sets the A$AP Mob dress code from his consultant position.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentNick Cannon Rips Kevin Hart: "Nipsey Hussle Look Like Your Pimp"Nick Cannon continues to troll his friend Kevin Hart in the comments.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentThe Rock To Kevin Hart: "I WANNA PUNCH A HOLE IN YOUR STUPID FACE"Dwayne Johnson messes around with Kevin Hart.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment50 Cent Shares Wendy Williams' "Before & After Make-Up" Photos50 Cent has it out for Wendy Williams.By Alex Zidel
- MusicOffset Breaks His Silence After Album Doesn't DropOffset is toying with us all about the album.By Alex Zidel
- Music21 Savage Announces New Release Date For "I Am > I Was"21 Savage hits us with a major pump fake.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentHugh Jackman Is Masterminding Beef With John Krasinski & Ryan Reynolds“This mister nice guy image is over.”By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicDesiigner Threatens To "Slap The Sh*t Out" Of Charlamagne Tha God & DJ EnvyDesiigner wasn't impressed that "The Breakfast Club" hosts made fun of his voice.By Alex Zidel
- Music6ix9ine Threatens To "F*ck Up" 50 Cent, 50 Says He'll "Slap The Color Out His Hair"Some family tension between 50 Cent and Tekashi 6ix9ine.By Alex Zidel
- Music21 Savage Jokes: "I Ain't Got No Money, I'm Broke Baby"21 Savage is dripping with swag even though he's "broke."By Alex Zidel