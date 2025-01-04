Kanye West Hypes Up New Album "Bully" With Bizarre Meme Featuring Kai Cenat's Horse

BYGabriel Bras Nevares445 Views
News: Kanye West
February 13, 2005; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West with the Grammy for Best Rap Performance at the 47th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
You may remember this horse from a popular Kai stream earlier this year... But what's it got to do with Ye?

Kanye West is still working on his new album Bully, and we got a couple of snippets and interesting reports on this supposed solo project. We say "supposed" because, at the end of the day, you never know what to expect from his album rollouts. Nevertheless, Ye seems committed to this next phase in his career, as he continues to promote it and hype up its arrival through odd but welcome means. For example, he recently posted a picture to his Instagram Story of a horse in Kai Cenat's room wearing some merch from this new LP, specifically a large black flag (shoutout Henry Rollins!) that spells out the album title.

For those unaware, this horse is from an earlier Kai Cenat stream this year, and the jury's still out over whether or not this is an edited picture or the real deal. However, what really makes this moment notable is the contentious history that Kanye West and the streaming giant share. They had a bit of a falling out when Ye sent Kai some oversized Yeezy merch, but it's great to see that they seemingly buried that hatchet. Or this is just another overstep from the Chicago artist that completely took the media personality by surprise, so we'll see how he reacts to it.

Kanye West Shouts Out Kai Cenat's Horse For Bully Promo

Funnily enough, there was a recent Kanye West-related viral moment for Kai Cenat that is a little more embarrassing than oversized clothing. During his recent sit-down with Shannon Sharpe for Club Shay Shay, the sports commentator roasted Kai's Yeezy Red Octobers once they started to fall apart during their conversation. It doesn't really have anything to do with the musician and fashion mogul, but it's another curious headline around Cenat and Yeezy merch, which this new horse pic also represents.

Beyond Kai Cenat's apparent cosign, Kanye West continues to face more heavy controversy these days around his Yeezy merch and movement as a whole. Still, it seems like this year could yield more innocent or at least less incendiary moments given recent activity, so here's hoping that the focus stays on the art and not on provocation.

[via]

