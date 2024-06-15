Kai Cenat Posts A Picture With North West & Risks Angering Kanye According To Fans

Fame Fridays With Appearance By Kai Cenat
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 9: Kai Cenat attends Fame Fridays on June 9, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
Today (Saturday, June 15) is North West's 11th birthday, but the details around this meeting with Kai Cenat are unclear timing-wise.

Happy birthday to North West, who turns 11 today (Saturday, June 15) and may have celebrated by painting some KAWS figurines with Kai Cenat. Moreover, the streamer posted a picture of them together in an art studio to his Instagram Story today, with her VULTURES 1 feature "TALKING" playing in the background. It's unclear whether this is an old picture, a more recent one, or a brand-new one from today, and while there isn't any birthday message or more elaboration on their meeting, one can connect the dots. Hopefully the streamer and the Lion King actress had a good time.

However, many fans on social media and in the comments section of the IG post below remarked on how Kanye West might not be a fan of this. After all, he and Kai Cenat have had their differences in the past, namely when Ye sent the New Yorker Yeezy merch that was too big for him. They then had a bit of a weird spat online that even involved the Chicago artist's manager, and Cenat clearly never really wanted to take things that far. But things seem to be in a much better place right now, with the "BURN" MC sending him more well-fitting clothes in late April.

Kai Cenat & North West Link Up

Elsewhere, Kai Cenat has had a lot of fun during his sleepover stream with Druski and Kevin Hart, and folks are absolutely loving their content together. There have been a lot of funny moments, one of the most notable of which was Hart clowning the Twitch giant with a "Not Like Us" remix. Overall, though, there is simply too much to summarize, so we'd recommend going through a nice Twitter scroll to see some highlights... and lowlights, admittedly. But aren't those the funniest sometimes?

Jokes aside, Kai Cenat isn't the only contemporary celebrity that North West has met recently. She and her mom Kim Kardashian also linked up with WNBA rookie darling Cameron Brink at the season's opening game. Maybe one day we will see the North and Kai stream and continue this Gen Z-ish bond. But we're sure that Ye will have something to say about it if he sees it on Twitch.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
