Kai Cenat Posts A Picture With North West & Risks Angering Kanye According To Fans

Today (Saturday, June 15) is North West's 11th birthday, but the details around this meeting with Kai Cenat are unclear timing-wise.

Happy birthday to North West, who turns 11 today (Saturday, June 15) and may have celebrated by painting some KAWS figurines with Kai Cenat. Moreover, the streamer posted a picture of them together in an art studio to his Instagram Story today, with her VULTURES 1 feature "TALKING" playing in the background. It's unclear whether this is an old picture, a more recent one, or a brand-new one from today, and while there isn't any birthday message or more elaboration on their meeting, one can connect the dots. Hopefully the streamer and the Lion King actress had a good time.

However, many fans on social media and in the comments section of the IG post below remarked on how Kanye West might not be a fan of this. After all, he and Kai Cenat have had their differences in the past, namely when Ye sent the New Yorker Yeezy merch that was too big for him. They then had a bit of a weird spat online that even involved the Chicago artist's manager, and Cenat clearly never really wanted to take things that far. But things seem to be in a much better place right now, with the "BURN" MC sending him more well-fitting clothes in late April.

Kai Cenat & North West Link Up

Elsewhere, Kai Cenat has had a lot of fun during his sleepover stream with Druski and Kevin Hart, and folks are absolutely loving their content together. There have been a lot of funny moments, one of the most notable of which was Hart clowning the Twitch giant with a "Not Like Us" remix. Overall, though, there is simply too much to summarize, so we'd recommend going through a nice Twitter scroll to see some highlights... and lowlights, admittedly. But aren't those the funniest sometimes?