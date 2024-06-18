Kai Cenat Calls Tyla For North West's Birthday Celebration: Watch

Kai is one good dude.

Kai Cenat is one big ball of contagious energy and positivity. The streamer has become quite the pop culture/social media figure due to his persona. Unfortunately, even though he emits radiancy from every pore, people online are going to find something to nitpick. This time it had to do with The Bronx, New York native helping celebrate the birthday of North West, who just turned 11. Due to the bash being in New Jersey, he was able to pull through, as the daughter of Kim and Kanye cited that Kai is her favorite streamer. Some angry trolls on social media were getting on the 22-year-old due to the age gap between the two.

Instead of letting the criticism slide, Kai Cenat fired right back at the haters. "I am North’s favorite streamer bro, okay? So, yesterday, all she wanted to do was meet me, bro. That was it. Literally. So, anybody who’s making it weird like, that’s the weirdest thing ever", he asserted. "We had a great time yesterday. She’s great, bro. She has a good group of friends around her, like, everything was great".

Kai Cenat Calling Tyla Is Something North West Will Never Forget

Everything was clearly amazing, especially for the birthday girl. She got to meet Kai, as well as one of her favorite singers right now, Tyla. The Johannesburg amapiano and Afrobeats singer has had a breakout year with her self-titled debut album and multiple hits under her belt. All of that success has clearly caught the attention of one of the most famous kids on the planet. Because it was her special day Kai did North a favor by calling Tyla on FaceTime so she could speak to her "idol". It was a cute and funny interaction, as North and her friends called her pretty, while simultaneously poking fun at Cenat getting friend zoned.