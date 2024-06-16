Kai Cenat Nabs A Picture With Kim Kardashian & La La Anthony

Kai Cenat recently linked up with North West for her birthday, it seems, something that fans comically theorized Kanye West's thoughts on.

Kai Cenat got more celebrity meetings than what he might have bargained for, as he took a picture with Kim Kardashian and La La Anthony. Most likely, this was for his painting session with North West, who recently celebrated her birthday on Saturday (June 15) and who got a pic with the streamer on his Instagram Story the same day. It's unclear if they literally met yesterday or if it's from an older meeting, but all signs point to the former. Of course, a lot of folks comically theorized as to what Kanye West might have to say about all this, especially now that we know Kim and La La were there.

For those unaware, Kai Cenat and Kanye West were the subject of one of the oddest and least necessary "beefs" in pop culture this year. Basically, the story begins with Ye sending the New Yorker some Yeezy merch, including hilariously oversized pants. When Cenat complained about this on stream, most likely in partial jest, the Chicago artist actually blasted him in his Instagram DMs, and the media personality even had a call with Kanye's manager. Even though they patched things up via a new Yeezy merch box (with normal sizes) a while after, it's still a head-scratcher.

Kai Cenat Posts Up With Kim Kardashian & La La Anthony

Beyond Kai Cenat and North West's meeting, Kim Kardashian also experienced a pop culture crossover this week that turned much more bizarre. "@kimkardashian can you please get my grandson parents out of jail!!!!" Karlissa Saffold asked via Instagram recently. If you have no idea what we're talking about, Saffold's son Blueface and his partner Chrisean Rock are currently in jail for probation violation and a felony fugitive warrant, respectively. Long story short, it's a gossip train that would be quite the rocky ride for Kim.