Kim Kardashian Gets Dragged For Stealing North West’s “Lion King” Look

Some critics think Kim is trying to upstage her daughter.

Last month, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 10-year-old daughter North graced the stage at the Hollywood Bowl for a two-day event celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Lion King. She played the role of Simba, dazzling the crowd with a performance of the soundtrack staple "I Just Can’t Wait to Be King." North did so in a furry tan costume, recently replicated by her mother Kim.

Yesterday, the SKIMS founder took to social media to share a series of photos of herself posing in a strikingly similar look, down to North's huge fuzzy hat and bag. She changed it up slightly, adding her own unique pair of matching tan legwarmers, though their outfits were still nearly identical. Not everyone is impressed by her take on the costume, however.

Kim Kardashian Accused Of Trying To Outshine North

While many fans find the photos fun and believe Kim is simply using her daughter as a source of inspiration, others are accusing her of trying to steal North's spotlight. They're out in full force in the Kardashians star's comments section, putting her on blast for her apparent style biting. "You couldn't let your daughter have a moment u had to wear it too," one critical Instagram user writes. "One thing she gone do is upstage her daughter cause she bought the stage," another says.

Kim has yet to respond to the backlash surrounding her take on North's Simba costume. What do you think of Kim Kardashian facing backlash for copying her daughter's Simba costume in her latest series of Instagram photos? Do you agree that she's trying to steal North's spotlight? Do you think the SKIMS founder deserves the criticism she's been receiving online, or are social media users simply overreacting? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.